Prince Harry to narrate 'breakdown' of Prince Charles, Princess Diana's relationship

Prince Harry’s bombshell book, which is expected for a 2022 release, is thought to give an "inside account" of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s failed marriage.

While speculation around what the Duke of Sussex will discuss in his book is rife, it is thought that he will include his account to expose details on his parents’ marriage including the "breakdown of that relationship".

Royal correspondent Tom Skyes spoke to US Weekly and stated that the Duke of Sussex will "really go for Camilla" in the process of speaking about his late mother’s marriage to the Prince of Wales.

"If you really think what a publisher is going to pay $20 millions for, it's the inside account of the breakdown of that marriage," he said.

"It would just be naive to think that Camila wouldn’t be indicted in some way and blamed for that.

"He (Harry) was all very young when this happened."