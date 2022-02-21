BTS' Jimin says he spent two hours on virtual exercise with V

BTS' Jimin revealed he spent two hours on virtual exercise with V on Sunday and since then fans cannot stop gushing.
BTS members RM, Suga, and Jimin gave ARMY a surprise as they came for a live session on Sunday.
The three members spoke about a number of topics including their upcoming Seoul concert, their rest period, presence on Instagram, and their health right now as they contracted Covid-19 in December last year and January, after returning from the US.
Amid all, RM talked about V that he hasn’t been able to join them.
To which Jimin added, "Yesterday I was on a video call with Taehyung (aka V) for about two hours," “We did chin-ups.” he added.
While speaking about how they spent their recent break, Suga said, "I did some work, I did Stay Alive."
RM replied, "I heard it. Fans were asking what we have been doing." Jimin added, "I ate good food, rested well. I took vocal lessons too."
RM added, "I heard Jungkook got dance lessons!"
Meanwhile, they also spoke about the upcoming concert, Permission To Dance On Stage-Seoul, that will take place online as well as offline on March 10, 12, and 13.
