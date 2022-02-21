Reason why Prince William 'not excited' to become king revealed

While it is expected that Prince William will eventually become king, he is reportedly not really excited over the prospect.
During the Queen’s 90th birthday celebration in 2016, the Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line after his father Prince Charles, spoke about the challenges that he believed existed in the monarch, with relevancy in particular.
"I think the royal family has to modernize and develop as it goes along, and it has to stay relevant. That's the challenge for me, how do I make the royal family relevant in the next 20 years' time?" he said.
He also went on to admit that when it came to ruling as king one day, he does not anticipate it in the way that many others would expect because it would obviously mean that his beloved family member, be it the Queen of Prince Charles, passed away.
"I certainly don’t lie awake at night waiting or hoping for it because it sadly means my family has moved on and I don’t want that," admitted William.
Anil Kapoor will play the role of a police officer in upcoming Netflix’s revenge thriller ‘Thar’
Queen Elizabeth’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee Celebrations spark major concen among royal experts
Becky Hill discovered her BRITS award was originally made for other artist
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get more control of Netflix’s content with ‘threat of black eye’
Prince William’s rare attempt to show some love to his wife Kate Middleton was shot down in an awkward moment
Adele sparked engagement rumours when she was seen sporting the huge diamond ring at the BRIT Awards