



'Baywatch' star Alexandra Daddario's house terrorised by an armed man

An armed man has been nabbed from outside Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario's house in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday arrested a male who shouting something outside the White Louts actor's residence.

The man refused to step away from the private property after which police took him in custody.

Upon searching his vehicle parked outside Daddario’s house, cops recovered a loaded handgun.

It is still not known whether or not the actor or her partner Andrew Form were inside the house at the time of the incident.

To go by the reports of the outlet, the man is still getting questioned in custody.

In December 2021, the actor gushed over her beau in an Instagram post. “You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together,' she shared at the time,” she expressed.



