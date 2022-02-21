PM Imran to embark on two-day maiden visit to Russia on Feb 23

PM Imran Khan. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: On the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day maiden visit to Moscow on February 23.



As per the details obtained by Geo News, PM Imran — along with a high-level delegation — will land in Moscow on Wednesday evening. Russian deputy foreign minister will welcome the prime minister upon arrival at the airport in Moscow.

Meanwhile, he would be presented a guard of honour by a contingent of the Russian armed forces.

On February 24, PM Imran Khan will lay a floral wreath at the monument of heroes killed in World War II. Following this, the prime minister will meet with the Russian president at 1 pm.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations between the two countries, and other issues will be discussed. Later on, PM Imran will also hold a meeting with the deputy prime minister of Russia and will discuss energy-related matters.

He will also meet with the business community, interact with members of the Pakistani media, and visit the Islamic Centre in Moscow. A meeting between the prime minister and the Grand Mufti of Russia is also scheduled.

PM Imran Khan will leave for the homeland on Thursday night (February 24).

Sources privy to the matter said that the visit is aimed at bolstering ties between Pakistan and Russia. Pakistan wanted to establish a multi-faceted partnership with Russia.

During the meetings, PM Imran Khan will reiterate his resolve to complete the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) project, the sources said, adding that the project is very important for Islamabad and the county is committed to the speedy completion of the project.

The visit is also important for lasting peace in Afghanistan, the sources added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar, Abdul Razak Dawood, Moeed Yousuf and others will be accompanied by the premier during the visit.