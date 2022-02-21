Matthew Perry ‘struggled’ while filming ‘Friends’, shares Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox opened up about her Friends co-star Matthew Perry's troubles while making the 1990s hit

Talking to The Sunday Times, Cox revealed that that Perry ‘struggled for a while’ while filming he show because of the pressure he put on himself to be funny.



“That was a lot of pressure he put on himself. That's a lot to think how much he relied on that for his own self-worth,” shared Cox, 57.

She went on to assure fans that Perry is doing much better now, saying, “He's just struggled for a while. I think he's doing great now.”

The comments come almost a year after the cast of Friends, including Cox, Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc got together for a one-off reunion special where fans pointed out Perry’s slurred speech.

During the show, Perry himself admitted to his struggles during filming, saying, “For me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh.”