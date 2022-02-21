Amna Ilyas clears the air about her sexual orientation

Model and actress Amna Ilyas expressed her views over the recent trolling she received online for labeling herself a ‘lesbian’.
In a previous interaction Amna had made a shocking revelation that came out as a source of extreme shame for her fans.
Amna had playfully declared that she is no longer a lesbian.
In an interview with Wajahat Rauf, the Baaji starlet addressed some very inappropriate and embarrassing questions about her sexual exposure.
Time and again Ilyas stated that she is not a lesbian anymore and very much interested in men.
No matter how unconventional Rauf’s sessions with celebrities might be, he does not fail to make them laugh.
Rumors about Amna’s alleged spilt with Dawar Mehmood have been doing rounds after they removed each other’s pictures from social media.
