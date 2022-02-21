Courteney Cox spills beans on cosmetic procedures gone wrong

Courteney Cox’s beauty regime and cosmetic treatments have been talk of the town about which the FRIENDS alum recently opened up.

During her conversation with Sunday Times Style Magazine, the Scream star recalled looking very strange after the procedures. “There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I'm looking older’ And I tried to chase that (youthfulness) for years,” she recalled.

Cox expressed that she later realised that the injections were making her appear oddly different.

“And I didn't realise that, oh (expletive), I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now,” she told the magazine.

She also talked about posting her pictures on social media while staying unaffected by netizens’ strict scrutiny.

Cox said, “The day you realise what your friends were talking about.”

“Because people would talk about me, I think. But there was a period where I went, "I've got to stop. That's just crazy,” she added.

Despite the unsatisfactory outcome of her previous treatment, the 57-year-old actor admitted still trying out new products.

“The scrutiny is intense, but I don't know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself,” she noted. “I will try anything.”