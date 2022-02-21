Jennifer Lopez says every moment in her film ‘Marry Me’ was like ‘Baring my Soul’

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her relationship with Ben Affleck while talking about her film 'Marry Me'

Jennifer Lopez recently spilled her heart out about her relationship with Ben Affleck while reflecting on her experience of working in the film Marry Me.

Talking to OK! magazine, JLo opened up about her experience of living her love life in the public eye and mistakes she had made when she was in relationship with actor Ben Affleck in early 2000s.

“I was bringing my personal life experience into a role in a way that I’ve never had to,” she said. “Every moment was like baring my soul.”

The actress reconciled with beau Ben Affleck in 2021 and the couple now feel stronger about their relationship as they have learned from their past mistakes.

“You have to do what feels good to you, but being so open the way we were when we were so young was a mistake,” the 52-year-old actress admitted.

Back in the day, the couple was highly publicised and under the spotlight until they finally broke off their relationship after 2 years of dating.

“Love, when you’re lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special,” she added. “You have to hold a little of that privately.”

Talking about her character in Marry Me, Jennifer said, “There was so much about her I could understand like nobody else could understand. It was a lot more uncomfortable than playing a character who is nothing like you.”

In the movie, she plays the character of a pop star Kat Valdez, who is getting married to her singer boyfriend Bastian, played by Columbian singer Maluma, who ends up cheating on her.