Justin Trudeau wishes Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery from coronavirus

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau wished Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery from coronavirus after she was diagnosed with Covid on Sunday.
Trudeau took to his official Twitter handle to wish the Queen after she tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.
He tweeted, "My thoughts, and the thoughts of millions of Canadians, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today. We’re wishing her a fast and full recovery from COVID-19.”
Queen, 95 tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday but her symptoms are "mild" and she intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence.
"Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for Covid," a statement from the palace said.
"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," it said.
