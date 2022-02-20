Prince Andrew forced to ‘flee Britain’ in ‘full blown exile’?

Experts voice concerns over the possibility of Prince Andrew being ‘forced’ to flee the UK after settlement.



The implications of this hypnotical have been addressed by royal commentator Nigel Cawthorne.

The biographer told Express UK, "His approval rating is plummeting towards single digits, there are demands to strip him of the rest of his titles and there is uproar over who will pay the £10million settlement bill in his civil sex case.”



"It will only get worse. The FBI still wants to interview him in their criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's child trafficking empire and there will be fresh calls to reopen the file in London now that Cressida Dick is standing down as Met Police Commissioner.”

"No wonder he has been hiding from public view at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. His own stupidity and arrogance have put him where he is and have cast a shadow over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

"There will come a point soon, I believe, where the public will simply want to be rid of him and he will be forced to recognise he has little option other than to seek refuge in a foreign country - probably one that has no extradition treaty with America."