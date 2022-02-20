Channing Tatum reveals why he almost rejected ‘Magic Mike 3’

Channing Tatum almost turned down his starring role in the third installment of the hit Magic Mike franchise

Hollywood star Channing Tatum almost turned down his starring role as Mike Lane in the upcoming third installment of the hit Magic Mike franchise because of the ‘intense fitness’ that the role requires.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, February 17, Tatum revealed that he was hesitant to return to the beloved role of Mike because of how hard it is to get and remain fit for the role.

Referring to a shirtless picture of himself from the second installment in the franchise, Magic Mike XXL, Tatum said, “That might be the reason why I didn't want to do a third one. Because I have to look like that.”

“It's hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural. That's not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don't think when you're that lean, it's actually healthy,” he added.

Tatum went on to add that staying in shape with a 9 to 5 job seems practically impossible to him as an actor who has to do it as a full-time job.

“I don't know how people who work a 9 to 5 actually stay in shape because it's my full-time job, and I can barely do it,” said Tatum.

Tatum will be seen as Mike Lane for the third time in the upcoming HBO Max film Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which is set to release soon exclusively on the streaming platform.