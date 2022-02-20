Sweden’s Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel deny divorce rumours in rare statement

Sweden’s Princess Victoria and husband Prince Daniel issued a rare statement on social media in an effort to deny divorce rumours about them.
The Swedish royals took to their official page on Saturday to dismiss speculation about their marriage, saying that while they would normally ignore the rumours, they were forced to respond to ‘protect’ their family.
“It has come to our attention that there are widespread negative rumours about our private relationship. Allegations are being spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce,” the couple’s joint statement said.
They went on to add, “Normally, we do not comment on rumours and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumours that are now spreading are completely unfounded.”
The rare statement from the otherwise private royals shocked not just the Swedish public but also royal enthusiasts worldwide.
Princess Victoria and Daniel first met a swanky gym owned by the prince and tied the knot eight years later in June 19, 2010. They share two children; Princess Estelle, 9, and Prince Oscar, 5.
Billie Eilish performed to a sold out show at Madison Square on Friday
Adriana Lima is expecting her third child and first baby with her boyfriend Andre Lemmers
The money will be given in return for refurbishment work Prince Andrew paid on the property
Brad Pitt has reportedly been feeling ‘devastated’ after Angelina Jolie resold her winery stake
Channing Tatum almost turned down his starring role in the third installment of the hit Magic Mike franchise
George R.R. Martin revealed that filming on the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has wrapped