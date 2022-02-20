Khloe Kardashian enjoys day out with daughter True Thompson & niece Chicago West

US media personality Khloe Kardashian decided to take a break from her ex Tristan Thompson’s matter and enjoyed a day out with daughter True Thompson and niece Chicago West.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum turned to her Instagram Stories to give fans a glimpse from the ‘girls day’ out and shared a series of adorable selfies from an afternoon outing with her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson and 4-year-old niece Chicago West.

In the shared snaps, Khloe, 37, posed a pout face with True and Chicago. She captioned the photo, "Girls day."

For the outing, the TV star opted for a black sleeveless top and paired her oversized dark shades and large hoop earrings to finish the look.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago Tristan apologized to Khloe for fathering a child with another woman while he was still with her.

The former couple had an on-off relationship that lasted for nearly five-years.