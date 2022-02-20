Kanye West says he respects Kris Jenner even after she alienates him

Kanye West is ridiculing Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, for manipulating the Kardashian family, including estranged wife Kim.

Corey, who was also a former associate of West's, has been removed from his life by the will of God, declares the rapper.

"God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway," he began in a scathing Instagram post.

"And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in He became the tv version of a father figure and as he always called hisself “a REAL nigga” He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party," bragged Ye before adding that he has never met Corey's family.

The 44-year-old added that Corey made Kim liberal. "He got my wife linked with the liberals in a deep way That was his Job For some reason I always felt he worked for DuPont or some organization in that pedigree."

Kanye then went on to praise Kim's mother Kris, calling her a hero who always protects her family.

"It’s on purpose I love Kris This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me I respect her grind her hustle and her mind Kris is one of the best to ever do it."