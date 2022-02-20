Andrew Garfield recalls agony, loneliness after losing mother

Andrew Garfield recalls being aimless for the longest time after his mother's death.

Speaking to Channel 4 News in a recent interview, the Spider-Man star talked about feeling lost and depressed over the loss.

"It is very very difficult, I think with a loss like that the world gets rearranged and I say that knowing I am not unique in that experience," he began.

"Its so strange because it feels very unique when it is happening, it feels like oh my god I’m the only person that’s ever lost their mother, because it does feel so lonely and precise," he added.

Garfield revealed that he did not like doing anything as spent most of his time thinking about the loss. "It feels just like a precise agony and for a period of time I didn’t want to, and I wasn’t able to, do anything."

"I was kind of wasted and the world didn’t make sense, and it still doesn’t, because I miss her greatly, and I hope it never makes sense because I always want to miss her," concluded the Tick Tick....Boom! actor.