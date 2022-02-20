Let Prince Harry do what every other nervous celebrity does says pro-monarchy newspaper

Days after lambasting Prince Andrew and Prince Charles, Daily Mail has published a strongly worded editorial against Prince Harry who is fighting the Home Department over his security in the UK.

It said by turning his back on royal life, Prince Harry has made his choice and he should stop bleating and accept the consequences.

The pro-monarchy newspaper said, "Prince Harry really does need to understand what "stepping back from royal life actually means".

It said, "Although his dual title and blood connection to the royal family remain, he is in almost all other respects a private citizen. As such he has no entitlement to routine police protection when he visits this country."

Daily Mail said apart from Prince William, none of the Queen's other grandchildren receive it. "Why should he. He's not a working royal."

The editorial read, "Scotland Yard officers have better things to do than act as glorified private security guards for any wealthy VIP who waves his wallet."

"Harry claims he doesn't feel safe in this country then let him do what every other nervous celebrity does and hire a commercial firm. They wouldn't be entitled to carry guns, but the chances of that being necessary are vanishingly slim."