Shilpa Shetty shares inspiring quote about 'forgiveness': See post

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty shared an inspiring message with her 24 million followers.

Recently, the Dhadkan actor took to Instagram to share some words of wisdom.

Her Instagram story gave an inspiring message to her fans on ‘forgiveness’ and it was worth reading, for sure.



The note shared by Shilpa was from a book and the chapter was titled ‘Forgiving’. It read, “…It is tempting to hold on to these feelings of being wronged and to harbor grudges. But since we’re likely to wrong as be wronged, wouldn’t the world be a better place if we could forgive others as we would like them to forgive us.” The actress also wrote a caption along with the note. It read, “I forgive the past and heal for the future.”



On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently judging the night season of India’s Got Talent, along with Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir.