Sarah Ferguson ‘scrambles’ to glue family back together after Prince Andrew’s settlement

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been working night and day to try to keep her family together following the backlash that was ensured because of Prince Andrew’s lawsuit settlement.

This news has been brought to light by The Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths.

She believes Fergie’s main aim at the moment to be "keeping her family together and keeping her daughters happy" following the public pushback.

She was quoted saying, "Fergie has been working her socks off behind the scenes to keep everything calm and tranquil within her own family.”

"It has been unbelievably strenuous obviously for Andrew, who truly believes he should have kept his honorary titles. I gather that he flys into emotional moments, as you would if you're under this amount of pressure."

Before concluding she also added, "And Fergie is trying to keep the family together, that is her main purpose, and to keep her daughters happy."