Kim Kardashian posts heartwarming pic of Chicago and Psalm amid Kanye West legal battle

US model and reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared an adorable photo of her two youngest children daughter Chicago and son Psalm on her social media handle and fans cannot stop gushing over the picture.

On Friday, the SKIMS mogul sent the internet into a meltdown after dropping the picture of her little munchkins.

In the picture, the sibling duo is seen standing side-by-side on a park bench. Four-year-old Chicago could be seen adorably giving a hug and kiss on the forehead for her brother, who is two and a half year old.

For the day out, Psalm was seen clad in gray pants and a flannel while Chicago sported a Barbie t-shirt and pink shorts. Sharing the picture, Kardashian, 41, captioned it, "Chi & Psalm"

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares Psalm and Chicago with ex-husband Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from last February. The two are also parents to daughter North, 8½, and son Saint, 6.

Earlier this month, Kardashian won over the hearts of her millions of followers as she appeared on the cover for the March issue of Vogue alongside all four of her children. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm all had their turn in the spotlight, posing with their mom.