Kajol shares sweet birthday wishes for mother-in-law

Bollywood actress Kajol penned down heartfelt birthday wishes for her mother-in-law Veena Devgan, who turned a year older today.



Sharing a sweet photo with Veena Devgan, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor said, “When u marry a Man U don’t only marry him. It’s his whole family as well. So here’s a cheer to someone who has always been there for me and on many days I feel more married to than even my husband.

“Happy happy birthday to this awesome woman. Veena Devgan,” Kajol concluded.

Veena Devgan is an Indian film producer and the mother of famous actor Ajay Devgn.

Veena was born on 19th February 1948.