Kajol shares sweet birthday wishes for mother-in-law

Bollywood actress Kajol penned down heartfelt birthday wishes for her mother-in-law Veena Devgan, who turned a year older today.
Sharing a sweet photo with Veena Devgan, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor said, “When u marry a Man U don’t only marry him. It’s his whole family as well. So here’s a cheer to someone who has always been there for me and on many days I feel more married to than even my husband.
“Happy happy birthday to this awesome woman. Veena Devgan,” Kajol concluded.
Veena Devgan is an Indian film producer and the mother of famous actor Ajay Devgn.
Veena was born on 19th February 1948.
Tom Holland shares how he has been called by multiple people asking the question
Ali Noor has penned a note for Ayesha Binte Rashid, asking for forgiveness
Lily James and Michael Shuman sparked dating rumours in February last year
Jennifer Aniston's infamous salad goes viral again
Olivia Rodrigo has parted ways with Adam Faze 'for a bit now'
‘Justice in Action’ initiative aims to help connect Justin Bieber's fans to important causes