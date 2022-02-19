Lily James seemingly makes her romance with Michael Shuman Instagram official

Love is in the air for Lily James who has seemingly made her romance with rock star Michael Shuman Instagram official post reportedly dating incognito for a year.

Taking to the Facebook-owned app, the Cinderella star dropped a series of jaw-dropping photos of her amidst the breathtakingly beautiful sunsets and romantic beach views.

However, it’s the sixth picture in the slide that’s been creating a buzz around James’ love-life as it features Queens of the Stone Age bassist, with his head turned away from the camera.

“Postcards from the edge,” wrote the actor alongside the post.

The rumoured couple sparked dating speculations in February last year after getting papped smooching outside a hotel.

On professional front, the 32-year-old actor is starring in Pam and Tommy – a Disney+ show which revolves around Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and her now ex-husband Tommy Lee’s scandal when their explicit video got leaked.

Taking about her ole, James told Rolling stone, “I felt the pressure of trying to do justice to this woman. What happened to her was so unprecedented and so wrong.”