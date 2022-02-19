Olivia Rodrigo, Adam Faze split less than a year of dating

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze have broken up!

As reported by PEOPLE, the Driver's License singer and her music producer boyfriend have split only after seven months of dating.

"They've been over for a bit now," says the source. Neither Olivia nor Faze have confirmed their split but the singer did admit that she is a "lot happier" than she was while she wrote album Sour.

"I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate," she said. "I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great."

"I'm a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up," she added. "We'll see what the next era brings, but I'm excited to start working on it," she told PEOPLE in June.