Karachi Kings thumped Lahore Qalandars by 22 runs in an interesting 26th match of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and end their eight-match losing streak.

Kings won the game on the back of some brilliant spells bowled by Mir Hamza, Chris Jordan, and Imad Wasim as they successfully defend the 150-run target.

In order to defend 150 runs, Karachi bowlers had to do something special against a brilliant batting line-up of Lahore.

And they just did that, Karachi bowlers applied pressure from the word go by bowling tight lines and lengths which resulted in early wickets.

The in-form Fakhar Zaman was removed for one by left-arm pacer Mir Hamza with Lahore's score of four runs on the board. Abdullah followed him six runs later when Hamza who was exceptional with the new ball took his wicket.

Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Ghulam held the innings with a 42-run stand before Kamran was out for 13 by Imad Wasim.

Phil Salt and Hafeez were also removed and the game looked out of Lahore's grasp. It was Harry Brook and David Wiese who brought Qalandars back into the game. Harry scored 26 runs, while Wiese was dismissed by Hamza for 31 runs in the 19th over when he was looking dangerous.

In the last over, Lahore needed 25 runs and Jordan bowled brilliantly as he gave away just two runs and picked two wickets as Karachi finally got the first of this year's PSL.

In terms of bowling for Karachi, all the bowlers were economical Hamza took 2-27, Jordan 2-23, and Imad 1-23 in four overs spells.

Qalandars bowled out Kings for 149 runs in 19.5 over courtesy of four wickets each from star leggie Rashid Khan and young pacer Zaman Khan.

Karachi, who came in today's match on the back of eight successive defeats in this year's event, didn't get a good start to their innings as opener Joe Clarke was removed with 12 runs on the board.

Twelve runs later Sharjeel Khan also followed him when Shaheen Shah got him lbw, while Babar Azam tried to hold the innings together.

Qasim Akram scored 26 runs in 18 balls, while Babar was once again removed by Rashid Khan for 39 runs on the first ball of the 11th over as he got him stumped to the outside the off-stump delivery.

Mohammad Nabi and Imad Wasim failed to play a huge knock getting out for eight runs each, while Lewis Gregory's 28 runs helped Kings reach a total which they can at least try to defend break their losing streak.

In terms of bowling, the young pacer Zaman Khan continued to show his skills as he picked four wickets for giving away 16 in 3.5 overs. Rashid Khan took four for 17 in four overs and was once again on-target with his line and length. Shaheen was also good with the new ball as he took one scalp.

Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam had won the toss and elected to bat first against Lahore.