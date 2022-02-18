Queen Elizabeth’s former chef reveals her favourite food

Darren McGrady, who cooked for Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace for 11 years, has disclosed a favourite food of the British monarch.



Talking to a baking site, the former royal chef said, “The Chocolate Biscuit Cake is the only cake that goes back again and again and again every day until it's all gone.”

According to the Mirror UK, Darren McGrady, further said, “She'll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up, she wants to finish the whole of that cake."

Previously, in an interview with Hello Magazine, Darren had said Queen is not a foodie and prefers traditional British and French cuisine.

Darren had also worked at Kensington Palace for four years.