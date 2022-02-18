Julia Fox opens up on her viral 'Uncut Gems' moment: 'I was stoned'

Julia Fox expressed that she might not have been in her right mind as she reacted to her viral Call Her Daddy interview in which she talked about her film Uncut Gems.

Earlier this month, Alex Cooper quizzed Fox whether she thinks of herself as Kanye West’s muse.

She responded, “Yeah, a little. Maybe. I think so ... I mean, I was Josh Safdie's 'muse' when he wrote Uncut Gems. Do you know what I mean? Things like that,” she expressed.

“I think people make it seem a little more dramatic than it is,” added Fox.

However, the moment netizens came across Fox’s a bit different pronunciation of her 2019 film, the video went viral and it soon turned into a TikTok meme.

Page Six combines a handful of these hilarious memes and shared on its Instagram page which received a reaction from the actor herself.

She commented on the post, “Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah”