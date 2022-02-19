Deepika Padukone to work on badminton champ father Prakash Padukone's biopic

Deepika Padukone confirmed that she is working on a movie based on her father, badminton champion Prakash Padukone's life.

The actress said that her father is one of the first Indian athletes who ‘put India on a global map’ before the country's Cricket World Cup win in 1983.

Talking to Cyrus Broacha on his YouTube channel, the actress said, “Actually, even before 83 happened, he was one of the first Indian athletes to put India on the global map as far as Indian sport is concerned. He won the World Championship in 1981, which was obviously before 1983.”

The Ram Leela actress shed light on the struggles and challenges her father had when he was playing badminton for his youth.

The 36-year-old actress went on saying, “He trained in a marriage hall that was his badminton court. He used things like the beams that go across to make his shot more precise.”

“He actually used his disadvantages to his advantage. If he had the facilities that athletes in India have today, then he’d be far more superior,” she added.