Jason Momoa throws ‘unruly drunkard’ out of lavish hotel for pained diners

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has transformed himself into a local hero with his ‘heroic’ moves and decided to help a local hotel restaurant by kicking out an unruly drunkard.

The video provided by Radar shows the DC actor with his arms around the unruly man and carrying him out of the establishment.

The entire situation occurred because of an escalation and because an unruly patron refused to leave the venue after being ‘cut off’ for the night.

Shortly after it became evident that the man is becoming an issue, Mamoa took matters into his own hands, quite literally, and ‘escorted’ the man out of the restaurant.

A video of the entire situation has also been shot and it shows the bartender telling the patron “You’ve got to leave,” and receiving a rather daring response where the man practically dares him to “Kick me out right now… do it. Do it.”

Shortly thereafter, a woman is seen signalling security but the man appears to voluntarily leave, but turns back and takes a big swig of a stranger’s cocktail, and later turns back to the lobby bar of the hotel.

Later, he gets into a tiff with the same bartender and an exchange of words ensures where the barkeep says, "I have to ask you to leave," and gets the response of "Don’t touch me!"

It is at this moment that the actor decides to walk up to the drunkard and bear hugs the man saying, "You wanna fight?"

This ends up inciting laughter from the fellow patrons around.

For those unversed, Mamoa has been touring the country and meeting with people leading ‘extraordinary lives,’ in different fields following his separation from wife Lisa Bonet.