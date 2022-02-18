Prince Charles presents Queen’s Anniversary Prizes as he recovers from Covid

Prince of Wales Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, carried out his first royal duty on Thursday as he fully recovered from Covid, his office and the Buckingham Palace have confirmed.
According to the Clarence House, Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son and the Princess Royal presented the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education during a ceremony at St James’s Palace on Thursday evening.
The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes are awarded to universities and colleges whose work has been judged to show excellence, innovation and impact, and to be of benefit to society.
During the ceremony, the Prince presented medals and the Princess distributed scrolls.
The Buckingham Palace also shared the photos and video clips from the ceremony.
Prince Charles was isolating after testing positive for coronavirus for the second time, his office said last week.
"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating."
