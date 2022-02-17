Alia Bhatt takes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to Berlin Film Festival, strikes iconic ‘namaste’ pose

Alia Bhatt looked drop-dead gorgeous as she walked the red carpet Berlin International Film Festival for the premiere of her upcoming, highly-anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film is selected under the category Berlinale Special, a segment dedicated to exemplary cinema.

The diva, who essays the role a real-life mafia queen from 60s Bombay, Gangubai, in the film, donned an all-white chic ensemble including a white jacket with large collar and a flared skirt underneath.

She opted for a nude makeup look, with her hair tied in a half bun and added large pearl earrings that complemented her gorgeous look.

The Raazi actress also struck the famous Gangubai pose at the festival, leaving fans in awe of her character from the film. She joined both of her hands in a 'namaste' pose as she posed in front of the camera.

This event marks Alia’s third appearance at the international festival. Previously, she has represented her films Highway and Gully Boy at the BIFF.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and others. The film will be released in theatres on February 25.