BTS ARMY express excitement for J-Hope’s birthday, prepare ice sculptures

South Korean band BTS’ member J-Hope’s birthday celebrations kick-started in advance as he is all set to ring in his 28th birthday on February 18 and the ARMY cannot control their excitement.
The South Korean boyband’s dedicated fans, who are spread all over the world, have started preparing for J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok’s birthday by making donations in his name, creating original art works, and setting billboards at a large scale.
The ARMYs’ preparations - popularly known as 'birthday projects', include beautiful setups at public places. Check out the fan-made projects for J-Hope here.
