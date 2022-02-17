Royal Family ‘starting to believe’ Prince Andrew was innocent from the start? source

Prince Andrew’s court settlement has sparked whispers within the Palace, with some believing the Duke may actually be innocent.

An insider close to The Mirror and according to their findings has brought this news to light.

The source started by admitting, “He had hoped that he might get some sort of stay of execution and be allowed to clear his name before his titles were removed.”

Because “There are a number of people in the royal household who are utterly convinced that he is innocent.”

“But the clamour for Andrew’s scalp meant that a quick and brutal decision needed to be made.”

At the same time though, senior defense sources admit that Prince Andrew broke down ‘in tears’ as the decision was announced.

They claimed, “The Prince was tearful when told the news even though he had expected it. He feels that he has let so many people down, not least his mother, during her Platinum Jubilee year.”