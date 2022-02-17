Robert Pattinson says his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse ‘cried’ after ‘The Batman’ screening

Robert Pattinson talked about his girlfriend boosting his confidence as she ‘shed a tear’ after watching a private screening of 'The Batman'.

The actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live for the promotion of his upcoming superhero movie and said he watched The Batman with Suki, director Matt Reeves and his family just three days ago.

He told Kimmel he was ‘absolutely terrified’ before watching the movie and added, “I was absolutely terrified. I haven't been this scared to release a movie in such a long time and I haven't released a movie in a really long time.”

Robert explained that he had already watched the first 90 minutes of the movie upon Kimmel inquiring and claimed, “I've gotten into this habit where I kind of realized, I need to be in the perfect balance of serotonin to watch my own stuff."

"I need to work out beforehand, I need to have an enormous amount of sugar and caffeine. Whatever I'm watching, I'm like, yes!” said the 35-year-old actor laughing.

The host asked him if Matt was watching his reaction, and to this to he replied, “I'm not really sure. I watched it with my girlfriend as well. ...It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing.”

“Because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies. And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and just touched it right there,” Robert said while touching his cheek.

“I could feel a little tear. And I was like, no way,” he further went on to admit.

Robert also talked about wearing all Batman suits for a screen test with Warner Bros. and revealed he even tried to do something different with Batman’s voice which didn’t work out.

He said,” 'I just thought because everybody knows this gruff, gravelly thing. I'm like, I'm going to do the opposite, I'm going to go really whispery. I tried to do it the first two weeks and it just looked absolutely atrocious. They told me to stop doing it.”

“I found out from Nick, who was putting me in the suit every day, that's what Christian Bale did on ‘Batman Begins’ as well. If you listen to the first ‘Batman Begins’ teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice. I