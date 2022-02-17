BTS’ Jungkook addresses ‘anxious reality’ of the paparazzi culture

BTS’ Jungkook continues to struggle over photo ops, and the true reason surprises even the singer himself.

This singer explained the root cause of his struggles with self-confidence, when it comes to photo ops, in a candid interview with Weverse.

He started by admitting to the magazine, “I never really liked having my picture taken. (Laughs)”



Even though the struggle that follow become difficult over time, “I put my best face forward when it’s for something I have to do, like for photo books, but it’s still not easy. Videos are okay, though.”

“And even though I’m not nervous at all when I sing in front of tens of thousands of people, if I have to sing or talk in front of a small group, I get super nervous.”

Before concluding he also added, “I never feel that way on stage, but maybe I have a hard time doing things that are a little bit awkward for me.”