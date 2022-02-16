Buckingham Palace silent on Andrew's multi-million-dollar settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre

Buckingham Palace has not shared even a single word yet as Prince Andrew reached a 'settlement in principle' with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in civil sex assault case.



While, there are speculations and rumours that the Queen helped her son reach settlement with his accuser and might pay a huge amount to make her silence.



Royal biographer Omid Scobie tweeted: "There will no doubt be plenty of speculation about both parties over the days ahead. Worth noting that this deal comes just weeks before Andrew was scheduled to sit for an intense deposition, in which he would have been questioned under oath by Giuffre’s lawyers."



While Piers Morgan tweeted on Wednesday: "The British public is entitled to know who paid for Prince Andrew’s settlement given some of it may have come indirectly from taxpayer money."

The 56-year-old TV personality added: "Outrageous if it’s true the Queen’s had to contribute towards silencing his accuser - how dare he put his mother in that position?"

However, the royals have stayed silent on the news amid rumours and speculations that the Palace helped and Prince Andrew to settle the lawsuit.