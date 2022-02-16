Pregnant Rihanna looks radiant as she rocks red heart jacket to cover bump

Singing sensation Rihanna looked super stylish as she covered her baby bump in fluffy red jacket during her outing in Malibu on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old singer and business mogul, who is set to welcome her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, left onlookers in awe as she appeared to have dinner at Nobu on Tuesday.
A$AP Rocky's sweetheart paired the sports kit with brown trousers and strappy heels, digging out her heart-shaped jacket of dreams.
Rihanna delighted fans as she confirmed her baby news after weeks of speculations, with a stunning photoshoot around the streets of New York last month.
Prince Andrew was accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was just 17 years old
Royal experts ponder into the real reason Prince Andrew may have agreed to settle with Virginia Giuffre
Zoe Kravitz on playing Selina Kyle - the Catwoman - in The Batman
John Krasinski’s 'A Quiet Place III' is expected to release in 2025
Bruce Willis’s wife Emma reacts to his date with daughters whom he shares with ex-Demi Moore
Kim Kardashian has reportedly ‘been ignoring ‘Kanye West’ following his attempts at invading her privacy