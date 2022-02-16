Pregnant Rihanna looks radiant as she rocks red heart jacket to cover bump

Singing sensation Rihanna looked super stylish as she covered her baby bump in fluffy red jacket during her outing in Malibu on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old singer and business mogul, who is set to welcome her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, left onlookers in awe as she appeared to have dinner at Nobu on Tuesday.

A$AP Rocky's sweetheart paired the sports kit with brown trousers and strappy heels, digging out her heart-shaped jacket of dreams.

Rihanna delighted fans as she confirmed her baby news after weeks of speculations, with a stunning photoshoot around the streets of New York last month.