Sonya Hussyn buys house for her parents, watch heartwarming video





Actress Sonya Hussyn managed to pull off an exhilarating surprise for her parents this week by buying them a house of their own.

The moment Sonya surprised her parents with the good news was captured in a heartwarming and shared to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 15 with an equally heartwarming caption to go with it.

“Har aulad ka bachpan sy sirf ek khwaab hota ha k maa baap k lye kuch or na sahi, magar ek chota sa ghar zaror bnaen. Wo ghar jisy wo dil sy apna keh sakain (Every kid’s childhood dream, if nothing else, is to build a small house for their parents. A house they can wholeheartedly call their own),” wrote Sonya.

She went on to add, “Today, the biggest dream of my life has finally come true. ALHAMDULILLAH.”

In the video itself, Sonya is seen breaking the news to her family, and then hugging her father, mother and siblings before feeding them some sweets on the sweet occasion.

The actress has managed to carve her own mettle in the showbiz industry with a slew of critically and commercially successful roles to her name in the TV industry.