In Pictures: Kris Jenner enjoys Valentine’s Day party with friends

Kris Jenner held a gorgeous Valentine's Day party for her friends at her new Los Angeles mega-mansion.



On Monday, Kris, 66, hosted a festive dinner party which was attended by her boyfriend Corey Gamble and pal Lori Loughlin. Besides them, television personality Kym Douglas and billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson also graced the event.

Amid all this, Kym, 63 took to her Instagram and shared photos and videos from the affair.

In her post, Kym revealed that Monday marked "my first #Valentines Day alone in 40 years." (Her husband, Jerry Douglas, died in November, a few days before his 89th birthday.)



"My friends didn't want me to be by myself so we had a little Galentines day dinner at @krisjenner 's @coreygamble @tamgus & #LoriLoughlin " Kym wrote in the post.

"Now I am not dreading V day," she continued. "I had such a sweet night with these wonderful friends. I realized Valentine's does not have to be with a lover or partner, it can be just as special with friend's, family, your animals, a neighbor or a good book????."

"Love comes in many different forms. ???? May your #valentines be sweet," she added.

The party was not the only way Kris demonstrated her love for her friends and family on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kourtney Kardashian disclosed that her mother gave her a hot pink Louis Vuitton bag for Valentine's Day, while Khloé Kardashian flaunted Kris's bouquet of white flowers and a Safely candle.