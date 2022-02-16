Prince Andrew settlement hints at ‘U-Turn’ in Virginia Giuffre lawsuit

Experts believe Prince Andrew’s statement regarding the Virginia Giuffre settlement points to ‘U-Turn’.

This claim comes after Prince Andrew’s statement about never intending "to malign Ms Giuffre's character," went public.

In it, he also accepted the responsibility for his actions, as well as the decisions were taken during the lawsuit and claimed that "he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."

BBC's Home Affairs correspondent Dominic Casciani spoke of the move and admitted, "In his statement today, he says he has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre's character and he accepts that she has suffered as both an established victim of abuse as a result of unfair public attacks.”

"I think what's really interesting about that from a quote said earlier in this case.”

The earlier quote read, "It is unfortunate and undeniable that sensationalism and innuendo have prevailed over the truth. Giuffre has initiated this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to achieve another pay day at his expense."