Khloé Kardashian receives Valentine's Day gift from Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is showering love on his girlfriend Kim Kardashian's sister, Khloé Kardashian on Valentine’s Day.
The Saturday Night Live star, 28, sent Khloé flowers for Valentine's Day and amid all this, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum took to Instagram to share a snap of her gift.
Sharing the picture of some pink roses and calla lilies she wrote, "The sweetest! Thank you Pete."
Earlier, Khloé, 37, also received flowers from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott as well as niece Penelope Disick to mark the holiday.
For the unversed, the Good American founder split from Tristan Thompson last year. Earlier in January, the NBA player, 30, confirmed after a paternity test that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees. Thompson had previously disputed the paternity of the child, who was born on Dec. 1.
