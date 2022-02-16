Prince Harry visited Rams locker room to surprise Meghan Markle?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry visited Los Angeles Rams locker room following their victory against Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday.



Prince Harry, who is a sports fan, on Sunday enjoyed his first Super Bowl with cousin Princess Eugenie.

Later, the Duke, sporting team’s hat, visited Rams locker room, where he was greeted by the Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

Rams shared Prince Harry’s photos on its official Twitter handle with caption, “Feelin' like royalty.”

Commenting on the photos of Prince Harry, some fans viewed the Duke’s visit to team’s locker room as a surprise for Meghan Markle, who was born and raised in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the NFL championship spectacle playing in their home stadium.