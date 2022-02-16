FIA arrests journalist Mohsin Baig

Journalist Mohsin Baig. — Facebook/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested journalist Mohsin Baig from his home, his son confirmed on Wednesday.

According to details, the FIA Cybercrime wing raided the journalist's house in the federal capital today along with the police and took him into custody.

Baig has been critical of the government's policies and used to appear in TV talk shows as an analyst.

Baig’s son told Geo News that FIA officials in plainclothes came to the house earlier today and arrested his father.

“Initially, we thought that they (FIA personnel) are thieves and opened fire in the air but later they introduce themselves as law enforcers. We also asked them to show arrest warrants but they didn’t have. Meanwhile, a police party also came at our house.”

The FIA “faced resistance” during the raid and “dragged” the journalist to the van.

This is the second arrest made by the law enforcement agencies during the past week over anti-government commentary.

On Monday, the FIA had arrested a social media activist for running trends against the prime minister on social media.

A case had been registered against the accused named Sabir Hashmi after the FIA Cyber Crime Wing conducted an operation in Lahore’s Model Town area.

According to the FIA, Sabir was accused of running an “indecent” trend against PM Imran Khan. The agency has seized Hashmi’s mobile phone and other belongings.

‘Cheap and intolerable act’

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), during which he expressed displeasure over the indecent trend that consisted of personal attacks.

Condemning the act, the premier called it “cheap and intolerable”, adding that “such elements cannot be left unchecked and their actions have to be condemned.”

Social media trends

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Sunday had said that the government had approached the country's courts against a journalist who issued "insulting and fabricated" statements about First Lady Bushra Bibi.

The SAPM said that "strict legal action will be taken against those who spread false news about the first lady."

A day ago, a journalist had claimed that Bushra Bibi had "gotten into a fight with PM Imran Khan" and had left Bani Gala for Lahore to stay at her friend, Farah Khan's house. The rumour soon started spreading on social media and WhatsApp groups.

When approached by Geo News, Farah Khan also refuted the news of the couple's alleged fight and separation and denied that the first lady was staying at her place.