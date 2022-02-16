PSL 2022: Ben Cutting, Sohail Tanvir likely to be penalised for obscene gesture during match

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi’s batter Ben Cutting and Quetta Gladiators' Sohail Tanvir are likely to be penalised for allegedly breaching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Code of Conduct during match 21 played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.



As per the details, Ben Cutting punished Gladiators’ pacer Sohail Tanvir in the 19th over as he smashed 27 runs, courtesy four sixes, a single, and a double.

An argument erupted between the two players when Cutting showed a finger gesture to Tanvir after his expensive over. Meanwhile, the on-field umpire intervened and dispersed them.

Later, the Gladiators' pacer responded in the same coin when he took the catch of Ben Cutting.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Tanvir had shown a finger gesture to Cutting after taking his wicket and the latter took his revenge by showing the obscene gesture to the Gladiators’ pacer yesterday.

Imad Wasim fined



Earlier, Karachi Kings all-rounder Imad Wasim had been fined 5% of his match fee for a level 1 breach of the PSL Code of Conduct during his side’s one-run defeat against Islamabad United in the 21st match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Imad had been found to have violated Article 2.5 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The article relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a PSL match”.

The incident happened in the first over of the match after Imad had Rahmanullah Gurbaz caught by Babar Azam at mid-off after the opener had hit the left-arm spinner for two sixes in three balls.

Imad had admitted the offense and accepted the sanction proposed to be imposed by Ranjan Madugalle and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing, the statement read.

Earlier, Jason Roy was also fined for breaching the PSL Code of Conduct.