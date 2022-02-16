Prince Harry poses for pictures with Cedric the Entertainer

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer posed for pictures with Prince Harry when the duo visited the Los Angeles Rams locker room after the team's victory on Sunday.



Cedric and the Duke of Sussex were invited to the locker room by Los Angeles Rams.

Taking to Twitter the comedian shared multiple photos from inside the locker room and Prince Harry,who watched Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Harry's wife and two children were not present at the stadium outside Los Angeles.

The Duke of Sussex live in California along with his wife Meghan Markle and two children after stepping down from his royal duties.