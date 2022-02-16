Prince Harry poses for pictures with Cedric the Entertainer

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer posed for pictures with Prince Harry when the duo visited the Los Angeles Rams locker room after the team's victory on Sunday.
Cedric and the Duke of Sussex were invited to the locker room by Los Angeles Rams.
Taking to Twitter the comedian shared multiple photos from inside the locker room and Prince Harry,who watched Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie.
Harry's wife and two children were not present at the stadium outside Los Angeles.
The Duke of Sussex live in California along with his wife Meghan Markle and two children after stepping down from his royal duties.
Prince Harry is said to be "livid" over Camilla's prospect of becoming Queen
Nicole Kidman shared an intimate photo of her with hubby Keith Urban on V-Day
Super Bowl halftime show underwent 'minor changes' but
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly 'open to the possibility' of getting married
Kim and Pete Davidson are not in hurry to get rid of each other as their romance heats up
Prince Harry's smile is said to have changed over the years