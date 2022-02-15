Travis Scott spends night out with influencer as Kylie Jenner stays home with newborn

Travis Scott partied over the weekend with an influencer, days after Kylie Jenner gave birth to their second child

Travis Scott was spotted partying out late over the Valentine’s weekend with an influencer who bore a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian just days after Kylie Jenner gave birth to his second child, reported The Daily Mail.

Scott took a night off from his fatherly duties and blew off some smoke at Dave and Busters in Los Angeles with influencer Chaney James, who bears a striking resemblance to Jenner’s sister Kardashian.

The Astroworld rapper reportedly attended the screening of Kanye West’s documentary Jeen-Yuhs first before hitting the party scene with his buddies including Lil Kim, Gunna, Lil Baby.

Scott may have partied late, but he still made sure to make Valentine’s Day special for his baby mama Jenner who recently gave birth to their second child together and seemingly stayed home on the weekend.

24-year-old Jenner turned to her Instagram to document her low-key but lavish celebrations from the day; in one story, she shared a little gingerbread house of a family of four, and in another, shared a photo of a pink teddy bears surrounded by a bunch of flowers bouquets.

In a third picture, Jenner shared a glimpse of her living room covered with flowers.