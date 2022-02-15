Travis Scott showers Kylie Jenner with flowers on Valentine's Day

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are spending Valentine's Day around their kids!
The 24-year-old turned to her Instagram on Feb 14 to document her low-key but lavish celebrations from the day.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who delivered her second baby earlier in the month, shared a little gingerbread house of a family of four.
In another Story, Kylie shared a photo of a pink teddy bears surrounded by a bunch of flowers bouquets.
In a third picture, Kylie shared a glimpse of her living room covered with flowers.
Take a look:
Rakhi Sawant says husband Ritesh's first wife had reservations from his marriage
Naomi Campbell owns her daughter in a recent interview with British Vogue
Eminem's daughter arrives at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl halftime
Rachel Zegler confirmed she is dating co-star Josh Andres Rivera with social media post
Oscars will have a host for the first time since 2018
Horwitz acted in small-time horror films under the name Zach Avery