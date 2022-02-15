 
Tuesday February 15, 2022
Travis Scott showers Kylie Jenner with flowers on Valentine's Day

Travis Scott is being a doting boyfriend for Kylie Jenner

By Web Desk
February 15, 2022
Travis Scott showers Kylie Jenner with flowers on Valentine's Day

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are spending Valentine's Day around their kids!

The 24-year-old turned to her Instagram on Feb 14 to document her low-key but lavish celebrations from the day.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who delivered her second baby earlier in the month, shared a little gingerbread house of a family of four.

In another Story, Kylie shared a photo of a pink teddy bears surrounded by a bunch of flowers bouquets.

In a third picture, Kylie shared a glimpse of her living room covered with flowers.

Take a look:

Travis Scott showers Kylie Jenner with flowers on Valentines Day