Travis Scott showers Kylie Jenner with flowers on Valentine's Day

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are spending Valentine's Day around their kids!

The 24-year-old turned to her Instagram on Feb 14 to document her low-key but lavish celebrations from the day.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who delivered her second baby earlier in the month, shared a little gingerbread house of a family of four.

In another Story, Kylie shared a photo of a pink teddy bears surrounded by a bunch of flowers bouquets.



In a third picture, Kylie shared a glimpse of her living room covered with flowers.

Take a look:



