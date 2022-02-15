 
close
Tuesday February 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

‘West Side Story’ actor Rachel Zegler confirms dating co-star Josh Andres Rivera

Rachel Zegler confirmed she is dating co-star Josh Andres Rivera with social media post

By Web Desk
February 15, 2022
‘West Side Story’ actor Rachel Zegler confirms dating co-star Josh Andres Rivera
‘West Side Story’ actor Rachel Zegler confirms dating co-star Josh Andres Rivera

West Side Story stars are getting absorbed in the love season as Rachel Zegler confirmed she’s dating her co-star Josh Andres Rivera with several loved-up Valentine's Day photos on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 20-year-old actor dropped a photo of the lovebirds as they spent love-filled V-day.

“Committing valen-crimes,” she captioned the post.

‘West Side Story’ actor Rachel Zegler confirms dating co-star Josh Andres Rivera

Moreover, fans were also given a glimpse of the pair’s delicious Italian meal on IG Story. 

‘West Side Story’ actor Rachel Zegler confirms dating co-star Josh Andres Rivera

She wrote on the clip, “Saucy” as she went on extending a wish towards her followers by writing, “Happy love day from me and mine" on a cute video.

‘West Side Story’ actor Rachel Zegler confirms dating co-star Josh Andres Rivera

The stars have been igniting romance rumours as they often leave fans swooning over their perfect chemistry with their gorgeous photos.  

‘West Side Story’ actor Rachel Zegler confirms dating co-star Josh Andres Rivera