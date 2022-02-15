English player Alex Hales.

LAHORE: Star batter Alex Hales has decided to withdraw from the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League due to personal reasons, Islamabad United said Tuesday.



The development comes as a blow to the PSL franchise as the team was heavily reliant on Halex who has been playing exceptionally well.

"Opening batsman Alex Hales pulled out from the PSL for personal reasons. We wish him the very best of luck for his future." the franchise said in a statement.

A source confirmed to Geo News that the reason for England’s cricketer’s pulling out of PSL was bubble fatigue.



Hales played 7 games for Islamabad United in this season and scored 255 runs at an average of 42.50, smashing two half-centuries.