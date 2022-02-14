Jamie Lynn Spears planning to launch podcast to talk feud with sister Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears' younger sister who she feuded with recently, is reportedly looking to launch a podcast.
According to TMZ, Jamie Lynn plans to launch a podcast where she will have candid talks about growing up in showbiz and also her star sister, Britney, who specifically asked Jamie Lynn to not talk about her during the launch of her memoir earlier this year.
The show will reportedly be no-holds-barred and will also feature different guests, sources have claimed.
Jamie Lynn, who started her career as a child star on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 during the height of Britney’s fame, is currently starring in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias.
She also released a memoir, titled Things I Should Have Said, last month, which came just months after Britney got rid of her 13-year-long conservatorship.
Prince Charles reportedly considering ‘complete banishment’ of Prince Andrew in light of assault lawsuit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s decision to axe ties leaves duo ‘scrambling’ to stay relevant
Kevin Hart addresses his controversial thoughts on the Kanye West and Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish feud
Julia Fox’s tearful airport snaps fuel rumours of an abrupt breakup with Kanye West
Kenrick Lamar's song 'Alright' was reportedly censored at Super Bowl
Queen Elizabeth still ‘dividing public’ over Queen Camilla bid