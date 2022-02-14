Kendrick Lamar’s key lyric about police brutality censored at Super Bowl?

Kendrick Lamar’s stage at Super Bowl LVI is breaking the internet not only for being absolutely stunning but also for the fact that he went quit during a key lyric of the song.
The 34-year-old hip-hop artist performed his famed 2015 song Alright whose scathing lyrics call out police for its brutality against Black people.
The song since its release has became an anthem under the Black Lives Matter movement.
“And we hate po-po / Wanna kill us dead in the street fo sho,” raps the pre-chorus in the single.
However, during Sunday’s stage, the word po-po (slang for police) was not noticeably skipped.
Although it not clear whether the lyric was censored or the rapper voluntarily refrained from rapping it, netizens are losing their cool over the matter.
Moreover, the New York Post reported that Lamar’s fellow-performing artist Dr. Dre was unhappy with ‘the attempts to control’ particular parts of performance. Puck also claimed that The Next Episode rapper felt ‘disgustingly censored’.
